Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.