Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.70. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

