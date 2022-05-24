J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.91% of J&J Snack Foods worth $57,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.41. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,245. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.50. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.