Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

