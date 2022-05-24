Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 80,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,423. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

