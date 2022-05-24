Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 238,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 415,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.
