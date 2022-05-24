Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 238,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 415,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

