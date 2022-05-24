JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.24 ($44.94).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.