JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 240

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.30) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.42) to GBX 270 ($3.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 462.67 ($5.82).

LON:CSP opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a one year low of GBX 217.60 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.24.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

