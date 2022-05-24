Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00098337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00307448 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

