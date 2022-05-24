Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,186 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of AMETEK worth $110,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AMETEK by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. 4,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

