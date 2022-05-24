Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.93% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $112,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. 5,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

