Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.14% of UniFirst worth $164,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

UniFirst stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $156.04 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.