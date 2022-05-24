Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Latham Group worth $189,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Latham Group Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.