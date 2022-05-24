Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $125.41 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Donaldson worth $125,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after buying an additional 99,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,561. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

