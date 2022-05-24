Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $88.53 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $88,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

MNST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.02. 38,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

