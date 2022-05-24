Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,130 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $127,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253 over the last three months.
Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,011. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.