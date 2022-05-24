Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,130 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $127,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,011. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.