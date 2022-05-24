Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $779.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $779.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($854.26) to €805.00 ($856.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Kering stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $48.44. 125,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

