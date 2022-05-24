Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 253,982 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,982 shares during the period. Everbridge comprises about 0.3% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

EVBG stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,433. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

