Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,217 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,477,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 779,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.47.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.