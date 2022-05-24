Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Shares of KTCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
