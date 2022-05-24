Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

KEYUF traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Keyera has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

