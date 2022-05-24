Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

KEYS stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.85. 1,117,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,755. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

