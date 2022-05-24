Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

KMMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

