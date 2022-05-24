Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $79,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

KIM opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

