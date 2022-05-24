Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $68.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.87.

KSS opened at $38.24 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

