KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $154.23 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

