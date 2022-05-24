KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $334.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

