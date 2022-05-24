KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

KVHI stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,795,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

