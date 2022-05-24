Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 666 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 27.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

