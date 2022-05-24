Landshare (LAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,097.00

Landshare (LAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $69,097.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,084.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Landshare Profile

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,807,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,538 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

