Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
