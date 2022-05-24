Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

