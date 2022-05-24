Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.
LSCC stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,543 shares of company stock worth $20,050,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
