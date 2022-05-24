Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,088,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

