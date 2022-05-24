Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $249.40 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.