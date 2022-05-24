Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $344,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

