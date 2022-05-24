Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

