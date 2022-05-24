Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,388 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after buying an additional 2,781,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after buying an additional 2,011,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CSX by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 197,128.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

