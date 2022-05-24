Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

