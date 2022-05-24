Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.