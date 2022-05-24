Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

