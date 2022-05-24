Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
