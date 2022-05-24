Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after buying an additional 686,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after buying an additional 1,978,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.