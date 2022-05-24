Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

