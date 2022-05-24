Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.16.

TSE LSPD opened at C$29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -14.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.58 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

