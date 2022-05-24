LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Collaborative Holdings Management LP

Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for 6.5% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

RAMP stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 49,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

