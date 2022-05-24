LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.93

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 5997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

