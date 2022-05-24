Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $429,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.64 and a 200-day moving average of $530.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

