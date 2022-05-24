Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,522,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after buying an additional 296,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after buying an additional 268,563 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $320.10 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $276.15 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

