Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,700 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

