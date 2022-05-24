Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Local Bounti.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

