Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 13.2%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 161,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,188,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $47,505,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

